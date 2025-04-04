HSDC Careers Fairs Introduce Students To Leading Employers and Universities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently, all three HSDC campuses opened their doors for businesses and higher education institutions to allow students to explore a broad range of career and educational pathways.

These annual Careers Fairs took place at Havant, South Downs and Alton, and provided a chance for students to be introduced to a variety of both regional and national businesses.

Representatives from companies in engineering, the armed forces, facilities management and many more were in attendance, representing a broad spectrum of industries for students to explore. These representatives were able to give students valuable insights into the modern workplace, discussing the wide range of employment pathways available in the 21st century.

The diversity of options on display was evident with the attendance of many universities at the event, including local institutions such as the Universities of Portsmouth, Chichester, Solent and Southampton. They spoke to students about the benefits of higher education, student life, and the details of various undergraduate study programmes.

Over 70 exhibitors were in attendance.

Stands from HSDC’s own Higher Education provision were also showcased at the fairs, allowing students the opportunity to explore local options within the College community. HSDC’s apprenticeship programmes were also in attendance at the fairs, highlighting the true range of employment opportunities available to students at the College.

Kate Creswick, HSDC’s Careers Manager, said:

“HSDC’s annual Careers Fairs were pleased to welcome 70 exhibitors and over 1000 students across HSDC and from local schools, at all three of our main campuses. Exhibitors were impressed with students “who were all really enthusiastic when talking to us” and “had lots of great questions”.

Opportunities on offer included a mix of degree, Apprenticeship, employment, volunteer and gap year options. We were also pleased to welcome back a number of HSDC Alumni manning the stands.

Over 1000 students attended the fairs.

Students reported that they had “friendly and insightful discussions with the representatives” and were inspired by “the various future paths available”.

Our final fair took place in the last week of term, and we were delighted with the buzz it brought to finish off a great spring term!”

The success of these fairs is a true testament to HSDC’s ongoing commitment to provide its students with the relevant tools and resources to succeed in the future. Whether that’s directly entering the workplace, or pursuing further study, the College is there for its students every step of the way.