Hundreds attend u3a Open Day
A wide range of interest groups had displays of their activities to showcase what they do and to promote their work. Groups cover a wide range of subjects. Card Games and Languages, Walking and Books, Line Dancing and Birdwatching are just some of the over 100 groups they have. The displays by the Painting and Drawing groups look like they were done by professionals. They were entertained by their Singing for Pleasure and Ukulele groups.
Organiser Kevin Stock said: ‘Each group is run by members sharing their knowledge and experience with others. All the displays were a great way to inspire others that they can do it too’.
The u3a is for anyone that is retired or semi-retired. New members are always welcome and can enjoy the twice monthly talks and join as many groups as their time permits.
Waterlooville u3a was formed in 2006 and has grown to over 950 members. For more information go to waterloovilleu3a.org.uk.
KEVIN STOCK, Waterlooville u3a
