Hythe care home achieves veteran-friendly status

A care home in Hythe has been recognised for its commitment to the armed forces community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Carpathia Grange, on Southampton Road, has officially received Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status – certifying the enhanced care and support for veterans living at the home.

The VFF initiative was launched in 2023 with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation and delivering improved health and wellbeing outcomes for over 25,000 veterans living in care homes across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To achieve its accreditation, Carpathia Grange was required to meet eight standards, including noting armed forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation and signposting to support services such as the local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Care UK's Carpathia Grange received a VFF award.

The care home has also introduced a range of activities including a veteran-friendly breakfast club, which is held on the first Wednesday of each month from 10am-12pm.

Jodie Farr, Home Manager at Carpathia Grange, said: “We’re so proud to have become a VFF-approved care home.

“We pride ourselves on being warm and inclusive to all, so it is important for us to provide the right environment for veterans to thrive here. We’ve learned so much in the process and have already started implementing things such as a new cabinet in reception, with veteran memorabilia on display. We also held a large event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The entire team has been working tirelessly to achieve the accreditation, and I’d like to say a big thank you to all of them. We’re looking forward to welcoming more veterans from the community into our home.”

Care UK Carpathia Grange received a VFF award.

Carpathia Grange is a three-storey care home which provides residential, dementia and nursing care. The home features 62 en-suite bedrooms and has been designed to enable its residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.

To find out more about Carpathia Grange, email Home Manager Jodie Farr on [email protected], call 023 8098 8733 or visit careuk.com/carpathia-grange