IgnitED: A New Era in Experiential Learning Launches at University of Chichester

A groundbreaking career education initiative is set to transform the way young people across Hampshire and West Sussex prepare for their futures. IgnitED, a pioneering experiential learning programme, is launching this August at the University of Chichester with a bold mission to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application.

Designed for ambitious, future professionals aged 14–17, IgnitED provides immersive, hands-on experiences across multiple industries, equipping young minds with the skills, confidence and know-how to excel in an ever-evolving world. At the heart of IgnitED is an innovative approach that goes beyond careers fairs and solitary work experience placements, to offer a dynamic group environment where young people can engage, collaborate and explore career pathways alongside like-minded peers who share their interests and aspirations.

The interactive five-day programme, hosted from 18–22 August 2025 at the University of Chichester, is filled with a range of practical experiences, including industry visits, hands-on workshops, guest speakers, pathway guidance and professional coaching - all tailored to specific career fields. The programme offers eight career pathways, covering Medicine, Law, Engineering, Business & Finance, Architecture, Sales, Marketing & Brand Management and the Arts. For those still exploring their options, IgnitED’s ‘Find Your Flame’ programme provides a unique window into a variety of industries.

Aligned with the Gatsby Benchmarks, the Skills Builder framework and the CDI framework, the programme ensures participants engage in challenge-based, real-world problem-solving while developing key skills such as debate, critical thinking and networking. They will also receive guidance on confidently answering the new UCAS three-question format, which comes into effect in 2026.

IgnitED was founded by Sam Holderness, who has over 20 years’ experience working with young people in education and the care sector. The programme brings together local businesses, industry leaders and educators to create an interactive, engaging learning experience that inspires passion in young people for their chosen careers.

“IgnitED is about more than just learning - it’s about experiencing the real-world energy of your chosen field,” says Sam. “Whether you’re arguing a case in a mock trial or pitching a game-changing brand strategy, each programme strand is designed to challenge, inspire and connect future professionals across disciplines. Unlike traditional work experience, this is a shared journey - one where participants engage with peers at the same stage, who share their passions and ambitions. Through our Innovation sessions, students don’t just explore their own subject - they see how knowledge collides and evolves when different industries meet. By the end of the week, they leave with not just deeper subject expertise, but also the confidence, connections and know-how to shape their future.”

With its pioneering model and commitment to real-world skill-building, IgnitED is set to be a game-changer for young people living and studying in Hampshire, West Sussex and beyond.

Sam Medcraft, Goodwood Motor Circuit General Manager, comments: "We are delighted to welcome IgnitED participants to Goodwood Motor Circuit on the 19th August as part of their Engineering careers programme. Providing young people with first-hand exposure to industry professionals and real-world operations is invaluable in shaping future careers. From meeting members of our motor circuit team to exploring the precision and expertise behind aircraft maintenance, this experience offers a unique insight into the engineering world. We are proud to support initiatives to inspire and equip the next generation of engineers."

The programme is now open for registrations, with an early bird booking offer available until 26 May 2025. The first cohort will embark on their transformative learning journey this summer.

There is also a chance to win one of three free places on the programme through a social media campaign running on IgnitED’s Instagram channel.

Find out more here - https://www.instagram.com/ignited_educationuk

For more information about IgnitED, visit: www.ignitedEducation.uk