IgnitED Announces Exciting Partnerships for Groundbreaking Career Education Initiative

IgnitED, a pioneering career education initiative transforming the way young people prepare for their futures, is proud to announce a series of new partnerships with industry-leading organisations from across West Sussex. These include the Goodwood Art Foundation, University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust and West Dean College, who join a growing list of collaborators supporting the programme’s innovative approach.

Launching this August at the University of Chichester, IgnitED is redefining career education for ambitious 14 – 17-year-olds. Running from 18 – 22 August, the five-day programme bridges the gap between classroom theory and real-world experience. Participants will be immersed in practical learning through industry visits, interactive workshops and tailored coaching sessions across a range of specialist career pathways: Medicine, Law, Engineering, Business & Finance, Marketing, Sales & Brand Management, Architecture, and the Arts.

A vital part of IgnitED’s mission is working closely with industry leaders and local businesses to ensure participants gain meaningful, relevant insights into their chosen fields.

Goodwood Art Foundation, which launched this summer with a ground-breaking new space for art, environment and education, will lead a creative careers workshop as part of IgnitED’s Arts pathway. Hosted by Head of Learning Madeline Pike and the wider team, participants will get to visit the venue, explore the summer Rachel Whiteread exhibition and take part in sessions that explore the creative process and engage students in responding to a featured artwork.

Rachel Whiteread, Down and Up (2024 - 2025) Courtesy Goodwood Art Foundation / Photo: Toby Adamson

Madeline commented: “Our aim will be to give an insight into different careers, including the skills and attributes required to work in the creative sector. We're genuinely excited to share this inspiring environment with young people, hear their opinions and help spark ideas for their future paths.”

Tim Bolton, Head of School of Arts West Dean College, who are also supporting the Arts programme, commented: “The Creative Industries are the fastest growing area of the British economy and have been for the last 10 years. We are delighted to welcome IgnitED participants to come and visit our specialist workshops and studios and witness the kind of hands-on making, designing and conserving that West Dean is nationally and internationally recognised for.”

Those on the Medicine programme will benefit from a new partnership with University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust. Hosted by the Simulation and Essential Skills Team, students will spend a full day at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, observing clinical practice across departments including theatres, maternity, nursing and dental.

Future Water MJJV, a leading design and build contractor, will host participants at the UK’s first reservoir construction project in over 40 years. Engineering pathway students will gain valuable insights into the project’s background, civil engineering aspects, and the reservoir’s critical role in addressing future water needs.

For the Marketing, Sales & Brand Management programme, food and drink communications expert Hannah Glasson will deliver an engaging session on ‘Building a Challenger Food & Drink Brand’, featuring real brand case studies, product sampling, market analysis, and an investor pitch challenge.

In the Business & Finance pathway, Ben Morgan, Chartered Accountant and founder of Circular Accountants, will run a hands-on ‘Finance in Action’ workshop, guiding students through the budgeting process with interactive, real-world scenarios.

Further confirmed partners include George Ide Solicitors, Goodwood Motor Circuit, Greenwood Wealth Solutions and Vinco Design & Strategy, among others.

For those still discovering their path, IgnitED also offers a Find Your Flame programme – designed to help young people explore different industries, gain real-world insight, and uncover the skills that will set them apart.

IgnitED Founder, Sam Holderness, who has over 20 years of experience in education and the care sector, commented: “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with such forward-thinking partners. Together, we’re offering young people a rare chance to explore their passions within professional environments and equip themselves with the skills to accelerate their career journeys.”

Programme Registration and Exclusive Opportunities

The programme is now open for registrations. Future young professionals from 10 schools across the area are among those who have already signed up for this year’s programme, including Bishop Luffa, Chichester College, Midhurst Rother College, Portsmouth High School, The Cowplain School, Bedales, Angmering School and Ditcham Park.

IgnitED is delighted to offer a limited number of subsidised places for pupils from local schools, the discounted rate made possible through newly secured funding. To enquire about remaining availability of these places and how to apply, contact IgnitED with your school name to check availability and find out more about the application process.

To register or learn more, visit IgnitED’s website at https://ignitededucation.uk.