‘Incredible & Inspirational’ Social Care Leader shortlisted for prestigious accolade

Jordon Conroy, a Service Leader for the Portsmouth-based charity Community Integrated Care, has been shortlisted for the Frontline Leader Award at an esteemed social care awards ceremony in London on Saturday 16th November.

The ‘Frontline Leaders Award’ recognises someone who demonstrates leadership qualities by reflecting on what could be better and supporting others to bring about change, showing real commitment to improving care for people with a diverse range of care and support needs.

Jordan started his career journey with Community Integrated Care, one of the UK’s biggest adult social care charities, as a Support Worker. After being appointed as a Service Leader and now being in that role for over two years, he was recently nominated for this award for the incredible support he provides to his teams across four different services in Portsmouth.

He’ll be in the spotlight alongside an elite selection of the very best across the Southern care sector who will be honoured during the annual Great British Care Awards celebratory event.

Community Integrated Care is one of the UK’s largest and most established care providers. The social care charity now supports more than 3000 people who have learning disabilities, autism, mental health concerns and dementia across England and Scotland.

Caroline Robins, Head of Operations at Community Integrated Care, said, “All of us at Community Integrated Care are really proud of Jordan – he consistently demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to both his fellow colleagues and the people he supports, always ensuring each of them have his full attention and giving them the support they need to thrive. He’s fully deserving of this award, and we wish him all the best at the ceremony later this month.”

Winners of the event go through to the National finals of the Great British Care Awards, taking place in March 2024, celebrating excellence in social care and paying tribute to incredible individuals.

Community Integrated Care employs 6,000 colleagues nationally. To find out more about the charity’s vacancies, and what it’s like to work for Community Integrated Care, visit www.workincare.co.uk