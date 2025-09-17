Independent audit praises safeguarding in Diocese of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Cathedral

Independent auditors today (Sept 17) praised the “substantial and positive transformation in the safeguarding culture” of the Church of England’s Diocese of Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audit report, by independent organisation INEQE Safeguarding Group, also praised the “considerable advancements” in the safeguarding culture at Portsmouth Cathedral.

Auditors examined 360 documents, received 642 anonymous surveys, interviewed 130 people, and held six focus groups during the audit. The process began earlier this year and included a week-long visit in June. It is part of a series of audits by INEQE across the whole of the Church of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their report, which was published today (Sept 17), recognises the enormous changes that have taken place in both the diocese and the cathedral over recent years, including the recruitment of a diocesan Head of Safeguarding and an experienced professional team, who have put into place appropriate policies and training programmes.

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost

Its wide-ranging survey indicates an overwhelming majority of respondents – both inside and outside the Church – recognise these improvements, believe that a robust safeguarding culture has been established, and express confidence that they could raise concerns.

And its report recognises that the diocese gives safeguarding the highest priority, largely because of the clear and committed leadership of the Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost. It described him as “an exemplar” on this issue.

The report said: “His unwavering commitment, explicit prioritisation of, and tangible investment in safeguarding have played a crucial role in integrating safeguarding principles throughout the diocese’s operational and spiritual fabric.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also recognises the hard work of the network of Parish Safeguarding Officers – volunteers in each parish church on the frontline of making sure that children, young people and vulnerable adults are kept safe during church activities. It praised the diocese for organising annual Safeguarding Conferences to sharpen development in this area.

It also praised the cathedral for the “strong set of preventative measures” it had put in place, and the positive safeguarding culture around choristers, who are supported by experienced staff, consistent supervision, and strong pastoral awareness.

The INEQE report also includes a number of recommendations to help both the diocese and the cathedral to improve further.

Bishop Jonathan said: “I’m pleased that the report’s conclusion is that there has been this transformation in safeguarding culture, but we will not be complacent. We always have more to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to pay tribute to our Head of Safeguarding, Emily Hassan, and our dedicated diocesan safeguarding team, which includes those with substantial experience in social services, the police and other statutory agencies – as well as our network of Parish Safeguarding Officers. They have enabled this transformation

“This report recognises that we give safeguarding the highest priority – we need to get that right before we do anything else. And that’s not just a one-off, that’s an ongoing process to make sure we listen carefully to the voice of survivors and we continue to change our culture as needs be

“It also sets out recommendations to help us continue to strengthen our approach. We are committed to taking these forward. Some recommendations have already begun following their visit and some will need further exploration. That means you can feel confident about joining in our toddler groups, our Sunday services, and our youth groups.

“I want to thank all those who took part in this audit. And I can assure you that we will not rest on our laurels in this diocese and in our cathedral. We will do all we can to make sure the Church of England in this area gives safeguarding the priority it deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dean of Portsmouth, the Very Rev Anthony Cane, said: “I welcome the publication of the INEQE safeguarding audit, and am deeply grateful for the thorough and constructive way in which it has been carried out. It is heartening to see the many strengths identified in our current safeguarding practice, and we thank all those whose dedication and vigilance have helped bring us to this point.

“At the same time, we recognise with humility that the report makes a number of important recommendations. We accept these fully and are committed to addressing them promptly and transparently. Safeguarding is never a task completed, but an ongoing responsibility — one that lies at the heart of our calling as a cathedral community.

“Above all, our first priority remains the safety and flourishing of every person who comes through our doors.”

The audit is part of a national programme commissioned by the Archbishops’ Council to conduct an intensive and comprehensive review of safeguarding at each diocese and cathedral in the Church of England.

To read the full report and recommendations, see: www.portsmouth.anglican.org/safeguarding/audit