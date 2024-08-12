Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An innovative business builder programme is coming to Fareham.

This exciting initiative is spearheaded by Beverley Poole, the Founder of Aspire4Business Academy and is set to make a significant impact on the local business community.

The initial six-month Business Builder Programme has been designed from Beverley’s experience in Business and Education, to provide comprehensive support and practical skills for business owners and entrepreneurs. The curriculum covers essential topics such as business strategy, marketing, financial management, leadership, and digital innovation. Participants will benefit from hands-on workshops, expert mentorship from the specialists who work with Beverley, and of course the valuable networking opportunities of working with other business owners.

Beverley Poole a local high profile and award winning business strategist and mentor, expressed her enthusiasm about the launch: "We are delighted to bring the Twilight Business Academy Night School to the South Central area. Our goal is to create a dynamic and supportive environment where entrepreneurs and small business owners can thrive. With the right tools and guidance, we believe they can achieve remarkable growth and success. You might be the next BIG thing reading this now!" She added “Over the past six years I have developed a network of over 14000 businesses and am called upon regularly to recommend specialists to support business growth. After the changes to business post pandemic and the development of my online Aspire4Business Academy hosting platform, my network and team looked at how we could support business, especially those who are still working, but thinking about the HOW and WHAT is needed to get their side hustle launched and how to create a work life balance.” A recent testimonial was written by local businessman Ross Honey for Beverley’s work stating that “Beverley’s work was exceptional in setting up and designing the sponsorship programme. Her strategic vision, meticulous planning and outstanding execution has been instrumental in transforming the efforts into a highly successful programme.”

Your World

Beverley has developed businesses for herself and others, following her career in London where she was a board member of a PLC subsidiary following the acquisition of her Recruitment and Training business, with clients as diverse as the British Museum, Jaguar cars, Blue Circle Cement, and locally over the past six years with UK and international businesses where she has offered strategic direction, rebranding, launch and offering growth to start up companies and those already turning over in excess of £4m.

Key Features of the Business Builder Programme will include: Expert-Led Workshops gaining insights from industry leaders and experienced entrepreneurs. 1-2-1 Mentorship, Networking Events, connecting with like-minded individuals and potential collaborators. Comprehensive Curriculum, learning vital skills in strategy, marketing, finance, and so more. Practical Application of new knowledge to real-world business challenges. There are some surprise offers available too.

Beverley can be contacted through her email and website to get your business idea started, developing and growing.

In January 2025, there will be the opportunity for business specialists who would like to learn the work of a mentor to join Beverley and her team when the Twilight Business Academy Night School is set to offer franchised opportunities with 10 locations already identified. Exciting times lay ahead for this enterprise with innovation at the core.