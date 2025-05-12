International Nurses Day: shining a light on our incredible nurses at PHU

This International Nurses Day, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) is proud to celebrate the incredible dedication, skill, and compassion of all nursing colleagues.

With over 2400 registered nurses working across many different services, nursing teams provide high-quality care to patients and service users 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round.

Among these dedicated professionals is Emma Barber, a Gynaecology Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Emma supports patients from their diagnosis through to treatment, ensuring they feel informed, supported, and cared for every step of the way.

Emma is one of many nurses who bring a wealth of experience to their role having worked across colorectal cancer services, operating theatres, recovery, breast cancer care, plastic surgery, and radiotherapy. Her depth of knowledge and compassion enriches the care she provides every day.

Emma qualified as a nurse in 2008, beginning her career at Haslar Hospital, where she cared for people with breast cancer and gained experience in operating theatres. She went on to specialise in cancer care and has been a Cancer Nurse Specialist for ten years, dedicating the last five years to gynaecology.

Reflecting on her journey, Emma shared: “I’ve wanted to work in healthcare since I was a child. Watching my Nan and Grandad go through cancer treatment inspired me to become a nurse.

“I’m passionate about making a difference in patients’ journeys, whether that means speeding up appointments to easing their anxiety or offering emotional support during difficult times. Although the role can be challenging, I work with a wonderful team that supports each other every day.

“International Nurses Day is so important for raising awareness of the incredible career opportunities in nursing. The profession has evolved significantly, and there are now so many pathways to specialise in. For anyone considering a career in healthcare, I would absolutely recommend it.

“Looking to the future I see myself continuing to work in gynaecology and striving to make an even greater impact on patient care.”

Ann Thomas, Chief Nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, added: “International Nurses Day is a time to recognise and celebrate the outstanding work of nurses around the world. At PHU, we are incredibly proud of our nursing teams and the compassionate, expert care they provide every day. Nurses like Emma embody the very best of our profession.”

International Nurses Day is observed each year on 12 May, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, and recognises the essential contribution of nurses worldwide. Nurses at PHU are marking the occasion by holding a celebratory event to mark the incredible contribution they make to the NHS and our community.