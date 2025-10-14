Internationally celebrated magician Ben Hart brings tour home to Hampshire

Following sold-out shows around the world, multi award-winning magician Ben Hart (Britain’s Got Talent, Killer Magic, The One Show) who grew up in Winchester, returns to Hampshire as he brings a mind-bending theatrical experience to Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal on 29th October.

In The Remarkable Ben Hart, witness a world-class master of illusion as he reads your mind, manipulates the fabric of existence, and bends logic to his will. With nothing but his hands, a few simple objects, and his newly discovered uncanny mental abilities, Ben will peer into your thoughts, control chance, and make the impossible happen before your eyes. Witness his original impossibilities live onstage - with no camera tricks and nowhere to hide.

Ben said “There’s nothing like live magic. It’s unpredictable, electric—you can feel the energy shift in the room when something impossible happens right in front of people’s eyes or there is a collective gasp of amazement. I’ve always loved that, but this time, something feels different. For years, I’ve performed illusions that mimic magic and mind reading, but lately, I’ve started to wonder if I’ve crossed some unseen line… Thoughts come to me before they should. Choices feel influenced in ways I can’t quite explain. I’m no longer sure where the trick ends and something else begins. This tour is different—what I can do now feels... real. And that’s as thrilling as it is unsettling…”

Is it magic? Is it psychology? Or has Ben Hart uncovered something far more remarkable? One thing is certain—you will never see the world the same way again.

An entirely unique voice in magic, Ben Hart is a multi-award-winning magician and member of the Inner Magic Circle who brings together enthralling storytelling, sharp wit and indisputable charm, to create magic shows that are unforgettable, funny, dark and profoundly baffling. As well as his unparalleled reputation for creating extraordinary works of magic for his own critically acclaimed shows, Ben has designed magic for the likes of The RSC, Penn and Teller, Mischief Theatre as well as working as magic consultant to major Hollywood movies - having coached Tom Cruise, Rami Malek, and Russell Crowe to name a few. Ben has also performed magic on Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Killer Magic, The One Show, This Morning and his own BBC series Ben Hart’s Life Hacks.

Tickets are available for The Remarkable Ben Hart in Portsmouth on 29th October at: newtheatreroyal.com/performances/ben-hart-the-remarkable.