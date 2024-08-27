It's time to shine in night-time charity walk for Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across Portsmouth are being urged to grab their glowsticks and join a neon, night-time walking event for Cancer Research UK.

The charity’s annual south coast Shine Night Walk is set to take place on Friday 11 October in Southampton and anyone who signs up before 2 September can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code SNWAUG24.

Entries are open now for the 10k event, where participants can choose to raise money for the cancer type closest to their hearts. This includes prostate cancer, breast cancer, bowel cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumours, children’s cancers and leukaemia, amongst others.

Or they can give their backing to life-saving research to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

People across Portsmouth can grab their glowsticks for the Shine Night Walk for Cancer Research UK

Southampton is one of just 16 locations across the UK selected to host a Shine Night Walk in 2024. The event starts in Guildhall Square at 7.30pm, when participants will take to the city’s streets in a fun and inspirational parade of light that will help beat cancer one step at a time.

Passing some of Southampton’s famous landmarks, the route takes in The Bargate, Watergate ruin at Town Quay and the War Memorial with a pitstop at Oxford Street.

Every year in the South East, around 53,500 people are diagnosed with cancer. Across the UK more people are surviving than ever before, but the number of cases is increasing year on year – underlining the need to help fund and accelerate new discoveries and breakthroughs.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Hampshire, Elisa Mitchell, said: “October 11 is the south's time to shine. Last year’s participants certainly played their part, raising a fantastic £124,033 so, we’re delighted Shine Night Walk is returning to the south coast.

People across Portsmouth can save 30% on the Shine Night Walk for Cancer Research UK

“We’re working towards a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. A world where more cancers are prevented, where people with cancer are diagnosed at the earliest possible stage and given kinder, more targeted treatments. But our scientists need more support to go the distance.

“That’s why we hope everyone will grab their glowsticks, walk for loved ones, walk for future generations and walk with friends old and new to help make our vision a reality. Nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

The city is home to the Cancer Research UK funded Southampton Clinical Trials unit which helps to test the best new ways to detect and treat cancer. Research happening there right now in includes new treatments for a rare bladder cancer, cervical cancer and a type of lymphoma.

By taking part in Shine Night Walk, supporters of all abilities can help fund vital work such as this. Training advice is available on the website. 10k is just over 6 miles and takes between 1.5 to 3 hours to complete. Participants can go at their own pace, from a leisurely stroll to a lively stride or a full-on power walk passing the city’s well-loved landmarks.

Elisa added: “Taking part isn’t about being first over the finish line, it’s about helping our scientists go further and faster in the fight against cancer. In the last 50 years, we’ve helped double survival in the UK. That adds up to millions more precious moments for people affected by this devastating disease and their families. Now we’re urging supporters in Portsmouth to step up and help power more progress. Together, we are beating cancer.”

People can also shine a light for those affected by cancer by volunteering on the night. From helping to set up the Shine Night Walk course to guiding participants around the city, there are lots of opportunities to get involved, meet new people and learn new skills.

To enter or volunteer visit shinewalk.org