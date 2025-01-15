James Vince to focus on white ball cricket in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire’s James Vince has announced a commitment to white ball cricket in 2025.

James Vince has signed a revision to the final year of his contract which fulfils his obligation to play for Hampshire Hawks in the 2025 Vitaliy Blast campaign and confirms that he is not planning to play red ball cricket this year. After ten consecutive years as Club Captain, Vince will also step down from this position but will remain as team captain of Hampshire Hawks.

Hampshire are the most successful domestic side in T20 history, having won the competition three times, with Vince playing in all winning finals.

In 2024, Vince endured a challenging year on a personal level, following several attacks on his family home. As a result, the family have taken the decision to move to Dubai.

The 33-year-old has confirmed his desire to prioritise limited overs (white ball) cricket, with the aim of extending his playing career, in light of a busy red ball cricket schedule in the UK.

James Vince said: “I love Hampshire, it’s been my club and home for 16 years, so I want to be able to maintain my best to keep delivering for Hampshire in T20 cricket, and hopefully even further our success in the competition.

“I also need to understand what is best for my family, and combine that with the stage of my career I am at.

“I am so grateful to everyone at Utilita Bowl for supporting me last year through a really tough time, and for allowing me to make this next step.”

Club Captain since 2015, Vince is a product of Hampshire’s highly successful youth pathway. He started his journey in the Hampshire Academy in 2006, before going on to make a First XI debut in 2009, aged just 18.

Since then, he has established himself as one of the club’s most successful batters, scoring over 22,000 runs across all formats and becoming the Vitality Blast’s all-time leading run scorer. Vince was handed an England Test debut in 2016 and went on to represent his country more than fifty times.

Giles White, Director of Cricket at Hampshire Cricket, added: “James has been at the heart of the Club for the best part of 20-years, showing absolute commitment on and off the field as the team’s leading batter and captain.

“We recognise that this announcement will be tinged with disappointment for many fans but hope everyone will join us in celebrating what he has given to our Club over many years and supporting him as he fulfils his commitment to continue leading the Hawks in the 2025 Vitality Blast.”