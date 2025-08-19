Jo is Waterlooville Slimming World Woman of the Year 2025

A woman who transformed her life by losing 5st 11lbs has been named Waterlooville Slimming World Woman of the Year 2025.

Jo Lockwood, who attends the Waterlooville Community Centre Slimming World group run by Consultant Mel Knibbs, was voted by her fellow members to win the group’s Slimming World Woman of the Year 2025 competition. She is now in with a chance to represent her group in the national semi-finals, held at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire.

Jo decided to join Slimming World to change her eating habits and feel more confident especially when walking around theme parks and during holidays, which she loves.

Since joining in April 2024, Jo feels better than ever with her new found confidence and whole healthier lifestyle change, swapping takeaways for fakeaways and shopping for new clothes is now such a treat.

Slimming World’s healthy eating plan, Food Optimising, has allowed Jo to lose weight without going hungry. The plan is based on science-backed principles of energy density and satiety, and includes every day, family-friendly foods like pasta, rice, lean meats, fruit and vegetables. Jo says: “I’m a real food lover, so when my Consultant, Mel explained the plan to me and said I could still eat real food without having to restrict myself, I knew I was in the right place. I went away and prepared all my favourite meals like curries, chillies and pasta meals from scratch, following recipes on the Slimming World website and app, and popping meals from the food range at Iceland in the freezer for those days when I didn’t have time to cook. I couldn’t believe it when I lost 9lbs in my first week. I hadn’t been hungry once!”

As the weeks went by, Jo realised how much the group spurred her on. She says: “Each week we make plans for the week ahead and talk about any challenges that could get in our way. I love the interaction, encouragement and support, and I get so much strength and so many ideas from the other members, especially those people who’ve reached their target weight as it keeps me focused on my longer term goals and where I want to be. Group’s so much fun too, I’ve made lots of friends.”

Consultant Mel, who runs the Waterlooville Slimming World group Jo attends, says: “I’m so proud of Jo and everything she’s achieved. She’s a real inspiration to the whole group. Her commitment, positivity, and support for others make her a truly deserving winner. We’re a close-knit group who celebrate each other’s success every week, and she really does show just how life-changing losing weight with Slimming World can be.”

Slimming World’s community-based support plays a vital role in its members’ success. Weekly group sessions ensure members get the best start to their week with group discussion, helpful tips, and motivation from others on the same journey.

Jo says ‘Mel’s Slimming World sessions are fun and informative with everyone there to help each other, I wouldn’t be where I am without Mel and would highly recommend.’ Mel’s group at Waterlooville Community Centre is held every Monday at 5pm and 6.30pm, and new members are always welcome, including if you’re taking weight loss drugs. You can call Mel on 07702633420 or check out https://www.facebook.com/SWPurbrookWaterloovilleMel