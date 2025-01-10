Join Maritime UK Solent and Solent Freeport for an Exciting Networking Event on International Partnerships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maritime UK Solent is thrilled to announce a networking event on 29 January, aimed at exploring new global opportunities. Sponsored by Solent Freeport, this event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to discuss international trade and partnership possibilities for the region’s thriving maritime sector.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: "The Solent region is at the forefront of the maritime industry, with extraordinary potential for international collaboration and trade. This is a unique opportunity to connect with global partners, share insights, and explore how we can further position the Solent as a world-leading maritime hub. I encourage all our partners to seize this chance to shape the future of global trade and sign up for this inspirational event.”

Event Highlights: Solent Freeport Trade Delegation: Discover the region’s potential as a global trade hub. Ocean Technologies, Canada: Learn about trade opportunities and foster connections across the Atlantic.

Solent Freeport: Connecting the UK's Maritime Hub to Global Trade

Success Stories: Hear from Griffon Hoverwork, winner of the Maritime UK Solent 2024 Extraordinary Award for International Partnerships and Global Trade, on how local businesses are excelling internationally.

Maritime Engineering Defence: Explore emerging prospects in Fairfax County, Virginia, USA. East Africa: Expand your business horizons in this region brimming with untapped opportunities.

Solent Freeport Chief Executive James Hassett, one of the keynote speakers, said: "Events such as this are vital for connecting businesses with potential international partners to gauge exactly what opportunities may exist overseas.

“We are delighted to be not only sponsoring this important event but also playing a full role in the day as we seek to help our regional businesses expand and also demonstrate the benefits of inward investment into Solent Freeport.”

Attendees will also participate in a dynamic workshop led by industry representatives. This interactive session will explore current international trade regions, port cities, and exciting new markets that could drive future growth.

Event Details: Date: Wednesday 29th January 2025 Time: 9:30am to 12:30pm Location: Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, Cosham, Portsmouth Attendance is free for Maritime UK Solent Strategic Partners, Partners, and Launchpad Partners, with a ticket fee of £30 (+VAT) for all others. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your business’s global connections. Register your interest now at https://muksolent.com/events/international-partnership-opportunities/