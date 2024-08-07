Join Thomas & Friends TM for summer fun at The Watercress Line

The Watercress Line welcomes Thomas & Friends TM back this summer – and you’re invited too!

There’s plenty of fun in store with ‘Day Out With Thomas: The Bubble Tour’, at Ropley Station from 21 to 25 August. Young fans and their families can ride behind Thomas along The Watercress Line’s scenic route; enjoy two Rusty & Dusty outdoor entertainment shows new for 2024, featuring Sir Topham Hatt, Percy, Diesel and Toad - and meet Terence the Tractor, visiting for the first time this year! Day Out With Thomas will see Thomas decorated with bubbles and young fans can have a photo taken up close. Look out for the Thomas-themed selfie spots! There will be more fun with Thomas & FriendsTM activities in the play pod zones at Ropley and Alton, as well as story time sessions and Thomas giveaways for every child. Visitors can also take unlimited rides on The Watercress Line’s delightful miniature railway and enjoy children’s fairground rides. Refreshments will be available at Ropley’s T-Junction and at a variety of food and drink stalls. The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We’re really excited to have Thomas & Friends back at The Watercress Line – it offers unforgettable summer entertainment and will make great memories for all the family. Make sure you book your ride with Thomas when you purchase your tickets online.” Visit: https://watercressline.co.uk/thomas/