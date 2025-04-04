JTL Apprentice Crowned SPARKS Magazine Learner of the Year 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

JTL electrical apprentice Frankie McCall has been named the SPARKS Magazine Learner of the Year 2025, after winning the prestigious national final in Birmingham. The second-year apprentice is completing his electrical apprenticeship with JTL, a leading training provider for electrical apprenticeships in England and Wales.

Portsmouth-based Frankie, who is employed by Cardinal Electrical and undertakes his training at South Hampshire College Group, Eastleigh Campus, saw off tough competition from across the country to take home the top prize in this prestigious skills competition.

The SPARKS Learner of the Year competition is a national showcase of the UK’s most talented Level 2 and Level 3 electrical learners. Organised annually by SPARKS Magazine, the contest begins with six regional heats held across the country. Frankie secured his place in the final by winning the South East Heat in February.

The grand final, held on 2nd and 3rd April at JTL Birmingham, saw the six regional winners go head-to-head in a live practical installation challenge. Over the course of two days, apprentices were tested on their technical skill, accuracy, and ability to work under pressure, with Frankie emerging as the overall winner.

Dan Hatton, JTL Training Officer and mentor to Frankie, said:

"A fantastic achievement by Frankie. He was recognised by his Tutor at an early stage and has done brilliantly to live up to that potential. Winning against more experienced apprentices is a testament to his quality of work. Big thanks to Paul from Eastleigh for nominating Frankie and to Cardinal Electrical for supporting his development and participation. A fantastic result for all involved."

Frankie McCall said:

“It’s been a great experience competing in SPARKS Learner of the Year and to have won the competition is an incredible feeling. I’m in my second year of my apprenticeship with JTL and I know this is the industry I want to be in, using my skills to create a lifelong career.

“I’m really grateful to my Training Officer, Dan Hutton, for all his support, and to my tutor and everyone who is supporting me."

JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent in the electrical industry is at the heart of its training programmes, with Frankie’s win is the latest in a series of recent student achievements.

For people interested in following in Frankie’s footsteps, applications for JTL apprenticeships are currently open with the organisation expecting to fill thousands of apprenticeship places across the country.