Keelan's Kitchen Live

Keelan’s going on the road ‘telling attendees to be prepared for the time of there life’

After 5 years in the cookery and baking industry Keelan Wright age 18 has announced he is going on-tour in 2025 covering the length and breath of the UK, to mark the launch of his new book ‘Keelan’s Kitchen; Seasonal Dishes’. He has announced 20 Tour dates across March, April and May.

When speaking to Keelan he said ‘ Buckle up those seatbelts because it is going to be the ride of your life with lots of laugh and giggle and the BEST night of your life’

He will be starting his tour on Thursday 6th of March in Derbyshire at Milton Village Hall and covering the likes of Newcastle, Dorset, Cheltenham, Canterbury, Wetherby, Yorkshire, Wrexham, Western-Super-Mare, Colchester, Norwich, Blackpool, Llangoed, Southampton, Peterborough, Stafford, Aberdeenshire back to Wetherby, in Yorkshire, and then finishing in Torquay.

Upon announcement of the Tour Keelan has confirmed 10% of profits from the cookbook Tour will be heading straight to Teenage Cancer Trust which Keelan described as ‘ An amazing moment in being able to support an phenomenal charity which give back and help the community in those difficult moments’

Tour Tickets can be purchased from keelanskitchen.co.uk ‘10% of ticket fees will be going to Teenage Cancer Trust’