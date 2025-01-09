Kick-off the New Year with a fresh start at Taylor Wimpey’s weekend events across the Southern Counties
Taylor Wimpey’s experienced Sales Executives will be on-site to provide expert advice on a range of bespoke deals and packages tailored to all types of homebuyers, from first-time buyers to current homeowners.
Independent Financial Advisors will also be available to offer valuable mortgage guidance and support, ensuring prospective buyers have the information they need to make confident decisions.
Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming home buyers to our developments this new year. It’s a fantastic chance for them to make a fresh start and get ahead of their new year’s resolutions if finding their dream home was one of them.
“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into.”
Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th January 2025 from 10:00am to 5:00pm to learn more about Stamp Duty and how Taylor Wimpey can help:
- Canford Vale - Knighton Lane, Canford Magna, Dorset, BH11 9NB. Attendees can explore a selection of three bedroom house types available: The Aynesdale, The Harrton and The Keeford. Two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes from £245,000.
- Bramley Park - Brook Lane, Warsash, Southampton, Hampshire, SO31 9FD. Attendees can explore a selection of house types available: the two bedroom Edale, and the three bedroom Colton, Kingdale, and Byford. Two, three and four bedroom homes from £305,000.
- Regis Park - Sefter Road, Pagham, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 3EE. Attendees can explore a selection of house types available: the two bedroom Hunston and Ashenford, and the three bedroom Kingdale. One bedroom apartments and one, two, three and four bedroom homes from £280,000.
With the Stamp Duty savings ending soon, don’t miss the chance to secure a new home for less at one of the above developments and move into a new home before March 31 and save thousands of pounds in Stamp Duty.
Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January 2025 from 10am to 5pm:
- Discover the ways Taylor Wimpey can help you move at Gillingham Lakes - Off Addison Close, Gillingham, Dorset, SP8 4JS. Attendees can explore a selection of house types available: the two bedroom Lodden Coach House, the three bedroom Easedale, Yewdale and Colton, and the four bedroom Huxford, Rossdale and Manford. Two, three and four bedroom homes from £224,999
- Discover the ways Taylor Wimpey can help you move at the newly launched Bryanston Holt - The event is taking place at Canford Vale, where the Bryanston Holt sales office is currently located on Knighton Lane, Canford Magna, Dorset, BH11 9NB. Bryanston Holt is located Off New Road, Lower Bryanston, Blandford Forum, Dorset, DT11 0DR. Two, three and four bedroom homes from £299,995
- It’s the new year, find your new home at Woodlands Chase - Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7QG. One and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes from £210,000
- Find your new home this new year from Valley Park’s wide range of properties available - Station Road, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX14 4TX. Attendees can find out about the range of offers and incentives available, including deposit contributions to help you secure your dream home. One and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes from £219,000