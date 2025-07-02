Kings Theatre and New Theatre Royal cement merger with NTR in-house pantomime production

While Snow White is very much an NTR production, it will benefit from the acclaimed production values and framework pioneered at the Kings Theatre—a model that has achieved record-breaking audiences and critical acclaim. This tried-and-tested approach will now support NTR’s festive season offering, while fully preserving the unique character, charm, and creative style that NTR audiences know and love.

Snow White will see the much-loved duo Julia Worsley and Harry Howle reunited on stage—this time as the Wicked Queen and Dame Nellie. Audiences will fondly remember their riotous performances as the Wicked Sisters in Cinderella at the Kings Theatre.

Darcy James, audience favourite and Finalist on ITV’s Mamma Mia – I Have A Dream will be starring as Prince Charming.

Crucially, this new era of collaboration will provide more opportunities for local performers and creatives, as both theatres remain deeply committed to their communities. Kings Theatre has long used its in-house productions as a springboard for aspiring local talent looking to build professional theatre careers, and the NTR production will see more Hampshire based performers having the chance to shine on stage and gain invaluable experience in professional theatre settings.

Jack Edwards, Artistic Director and Deputy CEO, Kings Theatre and NTR, comments:

"This is such an exciting moment—not just for both theatres, but for Portsmouth. We’ve proven at the Kings that our professional in-house productions can thrive, and now we’re sharing that knowledge with the NTR, helping to produce something just as magical. But let me be clear—this isn’t just a copy-and-paste panto. Snow White will absolutely retain the classic NTR style that audiences adore. We’re building on NTR’s strong pantomime tradition while investing even more in local talent, storytelling, and creativity."

Richard Pearce, CEO, Kings Theatre and NTR, comments:

"The process of self-producing has been well mastered at the Kings over many years, and that experience is now supporting the NTR model. This is an NTR production, made stronger through shared expertise. It’s a huge step in our journey together, and it means Portsmouth audiences have two vibrant, professional in-house pantos to enjoy. To celebrate, we’ll be launching a special Panto Pass—offering great value for those wanting to experience the magic at both venues."

With this landmark joint production, the Kings and NTR further cement their long-term vision to build a thriving, sustainable cultural hub in Portsmouth—one that champions homegrown talent, theatrical excellence, and community connection.

Tickets for Snow White at NTR are on sale now - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/snowwhite25/

1 . Contributed Harry Howle and Julia Worsley in Cinderella Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Darcy James will be starring as Prince Charming Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Harry Howle will take the role of Dame Nellie Photo: Submitted Photo Sales