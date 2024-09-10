Kittens calling for care at Blue Cross in Southampton
Without their mother, young kittens need round-the-clock care and hand feeding every few hours until they are strong enough. Some kittens arrive needing urgent vet care, suffering from flea anaemia which makes them extremely weak, can lead to blindness if left untreated and even death.
Anna Willitt, Centre Manager at Blue Cross in Southampton said: “Sadly, we take in a lot of homeless kittens and pregnant cats over the warmer months. With additional concerns around the cost of living crisis potentially putting owners off getting their cat neutered, we are worried that this year will see us taking in even more than usual. We aim to find them a foster home instead of caring for them in our cattery because it is vital for them to be around the usual household sights and sounds to enable them to grow into happy and confident adult cats.”
Kittens currently being cared for by the centre team and volunteer foster carers include the adorable five month old black and white domestic shorthaired pair – Summer and Lolly – who are patiently looking for their forever family. Both are bundles of joy and when they’re not planning with their toys, love nothing more than to curl up together, and just need a human companion to join them for a bit of fuss.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.