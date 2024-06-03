Labour’s Great British Energy will drive down energy bills for Portsmouth families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour candidate for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan has said that Labour’s Great British Energy, a publicly owned energy company, will help “turn the page” on the cost of living crisis by driving down energy bills for Portsmouth families.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mr Morgan made the comments as Keir Starmer vowed today that if a Labour government is elected on July 4, it will get working within months to build clean power across the United Kingdom.

Labour pledges that Great British Energy will cut energy bills for good, as families face threat of £900 annual energy price spikes under Tories.

Labour candidate for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan

It will be funded by asking the big oil and gas companies to pay their fair share through a proper windfall tax, so the proceeds can be invested in the future of the country.

Tory failure on clean homegrown energy over fourteen years has meant families have seen prices rise more than twice as fast as the European average. We have been left exposed to fossil fuel markets controlled by dictators and rogue states.

The Office of Budget Responsibility recently warned that if the UK remains dependent on international energy markets, families and the taxpayer might have to pay similar sums again to the previous crisis, and add significantly to our national debt.

In the last two years, a typical family paid £1,880 more than if prices had stayed at their previous levels. The government also had to spend £94 billion of taxpayers’ money to energy companies making record profits.

Alongside Great British Energy, Labour’s six steps for change in Scotland include delivering economic stability, cutting NHS waiting times, making work pay, creating jobs and opportunities for young people, and maximising Scotland’s influence.

Commenting, Labour candidate for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan, said:

“Portsmouth families have been telling me that they are really struggling with the Tories cost of living crisis and spiralling energy costs.

“That’s why we need Great British Energy to kickstart our mission for clean power to lower Portsmouth people’s bills and boost our energy independence.

“The choice at this General election is clear: higher bills and energy insecurity with the Conservatives, or lower bills and energy independence with Labour.”

Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, said:

”Family financial security depends on energy security. The pain and misery of the cost of living crisis was directly caused by the Tories’ failure to make Britain resilient, leaving us at the mercy of fossil fuel markets controlled by dictators like Putin.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. Our clean power mission with Great British Energy will take back control of our destiny and invest in cheap, clean homegrown energy that we control.