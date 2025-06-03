Lakeside Cup football tournament returns for its second year

Portsmouth’s leading workspace provider, Lakeside North Harbour, in partnership with the Hampshire FA, is set to host a corporate football tournament on Wednesday, June 4, following the success of last year’s event. The event will see 15 corporate teams from some of the region’s top companies competing for glory.

Lakeside occupiers, including Astute, Charles Taylor, Hippo Waste, Carrington West, SPB UK, Fairways, Toob, BTS, Regus and Checkatrade, among others, are gearing up to compete in this tournament for the second time, with Carrington West emerging as last year's champions and taking home the winning title.

The winners will not only receive a trophy but will also take home individual medals and Amazon vouchers. The player of the tournament will be awarded a special individual trophy.

This event is supported by Lakeside North Harbour’s partners, Hampshire Football Association (FA) and their referees.

Team Carrington West - winners of 2024 tournament

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “We're excited to once again unite the local business community here at Lakeside for this fun and competitive event. It’s a great opportunity for companies to connect, showcase team spirit, and enjoy some healthy competition. We can’t wait to see the incredible talent and energy on display this summer.”

Isabella Pearson, Business Development Lead at Hampshire Football Association, added: “Our partnership with Lakeside North Harbour continues to grow stronger, as we proudly host the tournament for the second time this year. Last year marked a milestone, with Lakeside hosting its inaugural occupiers’ tournament at the King George V Football Complex - an event that proved to be a great success.

“This ongoing collaboration has now firmly positioned the tournament as a key event within the local business community."