Lakeside North Harbour announces Portsmouth Hospitals Charity as its charity of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity chosen as Lakeside’s new charity of the year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lakeside North Harbour has announced that Portsmouth Hospitals Charity has been selected as its Charity of the Year for 2024/25, following on from a very successful charity partnership with local child services support organisation, Fair Ways Community Benefit Society.

This partnership reflects Lakeside's commitment to making a meaningful impact in the local community by supporting a charity dedicated to enhancing patient care and staff wellbeing across Portsmouth hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity raises funds to make a positive difference for patients, their families, and the staff who support their care. Through its efforts, the charity helps improve facilities, purchase vital equipment, and support research and innovation within the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

Rosie Barnard, Marketing Business Partner, Fair Ways and Jodie Young, Fundraising Officer, PHS

Lakeside invited occupiers to cast their votes for their preferred choice of Charity of the Year and, through the My Lakeside App, Portsmouth Hospitals Charity received over 40% of the total votes, with the rest of the votes split between the other three nominated charities.

Every donation to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity helps to enhance patient care and support staff wellbeing. These contributions are essential for the charity to continue to make a substantial difference in patient care and treatment outcomes.

As Charity of the Year, Lakeside will support Portsmouth Hospitals Charity by hosting events and keeping the campus businesses informed about the charity's activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “Lakeside North Harbour is proud to partner with Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, an organisation that shares our values of community support and excellence in care. We believe that our contributions can help the charity continue its invaluable work. We look forward to a productive year with the charity and hope to see them continue to flourish.”

Kate Sandys, Head of Charity, Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the next Charity of the Year for Lakeside North Harbour. Portsmouth Hospitals Charity works to enhance patient care and support staff welfare across Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. The work we do is only possible thanks to the support of our local community, so we are delighted that the staff at Lakeside wanted to support us! We are looking forward to working with you all over the next year.”

For more information or to enquire about space at Lakeside North Harbour, visit https://lakesidenorthharbour.com/.