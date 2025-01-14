Lakeside North Harbour to host Hampshire's largest one day wedding planning event for the third consecutive year
PMN Wedding Fayres is Hampshire’s renowned producer of wedding events with over 30 years of experience within the industry.
Building on the expo's success over the past couple of years, Lakeside campus will transform into a wedding wonderland with 130 businesses conveniently located under one roof.
The event will offer an opportunity for soon-to-be-weds and their loved ones to discuss ideas and inspirations with the experts covering all aspects of the big day, from dresses and transport to venues and jewellery, helping couples to turn their dream wedding into a reality.
Guests can also look forward to an array of entertainment options, including professionally produced fashion shows and live acts featuring bridal dresses, menswear and more.
Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “We’re kicking off 2025 by once again hosting the South Coast’s largest wedding planning event. Over the past couple of years, we’ve had the pleasure of partnering with PMN Wedding Fayres, and we’re thrilled to welcome their team back to campus for this year’s expo.
“LNH offers ample free parking and excellent transport links, ensuring a smooth and convenient commute for all attendees. We look forward to another fantastic event.”
Founders of PMN Wedding Fayres, Paul Nother and Karen Nother, added: “We are excited to bring our Wedding Expo back to Lakeside for the third time this year, following the success of previous events. With its spacious venue, excellent facilities, and convenient transport links, Lakeside offers the perfect setting for us and our guests. The venue team’s outstanding support has always been invaluable, and we look forward to partnering with them once again to make this event a memorable experience.”
Visit PMN Wedding Fayres for more information and ticket details: https://pmnweddingfayres.co.uk/hampshire-wedding-expo/