Lakeside North Harbour to host Hampshire's largest one day wedding planning event for the third consecutive year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth’s leading workspace, Lakeside North Harbour (Lakeside) is set to host PMN Wedding Fayres on Sunday, January 19, 2025, for the third time, kicking off the new year with a grand celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PMN Wedding Fayres is Hampshire’s renowned producer of wedding events with over 30 years of experience within the industry.

Building on the expo's success over the past couple of years, Lakeside campus will transform into a wedding wonderland with 130 businesses conveniently located under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will offer an opportunity for soon-to-be-weds and their loved ones to discuss ideas and inspirations with the experts covering all aspects of the big day, from dresses and transport to venues and jewellery, helping couples to turn their dream wedding into a reality.

Wedding Expo

Guests can also look forward to an array of entertainment options, including professionally produced fashion shows and live acts featuring bridal dresses, menswear and more.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “We’re kicking off 2025 by once again hosting the South Coast’s largest wedding planning event. Over the past couple of years, we’ve had the pleasure of partnering with PMN Wedding Fayres, and we’re thrilled to welcome their team back to campus for this year’s expo.

“LNH offers ample free parking and excellent transport links, ensuring a smooth and convenient commute for all attendees. We look forward to another fantastic event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founders of PMN Wedding Fayres, Paul Nother and Karen Nother, added: “We are excited to bring our Wedding Expo back to Lakeside for the third time this year, following the success of previous events. With its spacious venue, excellent facilities, and convenient transport links, Lakeside offers the perfect setting for us and our guests. The venue team’s outstanding support has always been invaluable, and we look forward to partnering with them once again to make this event a memorable experience.”

Visit PMN Wedding Fayres for more information and ticket details: https://pmnweddingfayres.co.uk/hampshire-wedding-expo/