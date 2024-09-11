Lakeside secures lettings deal with global e-commerce company

Lakeside North Harbour, Portsmouth’s leading workspace, has announced a new lettings deal with Radweb, a leading property inspection software company.

Founded in 2007, Radweb has moved to a new office space at Lakeside, reflecting its steady growth and continued commitment to supporting local talent. With roots in Portsmouth and ties to Portsmouth University, the business provides innovative commercial and residential property inspection software solutions to markets in the UK and beyond.

The company started humbly from a bedroom and has since evolved into a leading force in the property inspection industry. With the launch of its flagship product, InventoryBase, in 2012, it revolutionised the property sector by offering an efficient way to handle tenancy inspections amidst evolving regulations.

With its move to Lakeside, Radweb is taking the next step in its growth journey, marking a strategic decision to position the business closer to Portsmouth University, enabling stronger ties with the institution and easier recruitment of local students. The new 2300 sq ft office is ideal for their hybrid workforce.

In 2016, Radweb expanded internationally under the brand Property Inspect, further cementing its leadership in real estate software. Today, Radweb has amassed over 2,500 clients across 50+ countries including the UK, USA, South Africa, and Europe, and works with major global companies such as Airbnb and JLL.

Co-founders Steve and James, both alumni of Portsmouth University, have maintained a strong connection with their alma mater. Through Radweb, they now offer year-long placements to third-year students and internships for final year students.

This collaboration has led to 80% of participating students securing full-time roles post graduation, gaining hands-on experience and bridging the gap between academic learning and hands-on industry experience. As Radweb grows and innovates, it remains dedicated to nurturing local talent and supporting the tech and property sectors in Portsmouth and beyond.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “Welcoming Radweb as new occupiers on our campus has been a true pleasure. It's inspiring to see a company as passionate about Portsmouth and making a local impact as we are here at Lakeside. We're committed to helping our occupiers shape the future of work and empower the next generation of innovators.”

Co-founders of Radweb, Steve Rad and James Taylor said: “Lakeside is the perfect location for us. It’s local to Portsmouth, making it easy to recruit students from the university. The excellent transport links also make commuting accessible for our employees, especially students who rely on public transport. This new office space represents a significant step in our business growth, allowing us to continue scaling while providing a flexible and supportive work environment.”