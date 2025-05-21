Landmark Havant office building relaunched after £1m refurbishment

By Rebecca Easton
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:04 BST
A landmark office building on one of the key routes into Havant has completed a £1m makeover and refurbishment.

Langstone Gate, part of the Arena Offices portfolio of serviced office buildings, has received a new ultra-modern glass reception area at the front, featuring a living roof covered with plants and vegetation, along with new decking, landscaping, outdoor seating, and a brand-new meeting room.

The former De La Rue office complex in Park Road South was officially re-launched by Arena Regional Manager, Debbie White, Centre Manager, Julie Fisher and Centre Assistant, Stacy Holmes.

The ribbon-cutting celebration ceremony included people who work in the offices at Langstone Gate.

Debbie White, Regional Manager of Hampshire for Arena Offices, said how pleased she was with the refurbishment and the new working space it provides.

“We are proud to unveil the amazing new refurbishments at Langstone Gate. This newly refurbished space reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in inspiring, efficient, and collaborative environments for the businesses that call our offices home.”

“Every aspect of the refurbishment was thoughtfully planned to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. We worked with our in-house design team, Enenco, to ensure the refurbishments created a professional yet welcoming workplace where companies can grow and succeed.”

“We look forward to seeing how our clients use these new facilities, expanding on our mission to make the office into a space that truly feels like a place to do great work.”

Langstone Gate originally opened in 2018 as part of Arena Offices’ property portfolio, which includes 12 locations across Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey and Berkshire.

To find out more about Langstone Gate, see: https://arenaoffices.com/offices/havant-langstone-gate/

The new collaborative space offers clients a place to eat lunch, work in the pods, or accommodate waiting guests.

The new collaborative space offers clients a place to eat lunch, work in the pods, or accommodate waiting guests. Photo: Submitted

Clients and guests now enter the centre via a bridge over the stream, where a new glass atrium provides a welcoming entrance.

Clients and guests now enter the centre via a bridge over the stream, where a new glass atrium provides a welcoming entrance. Photo: Submitted

Julie Fisher, Centre Manager at Langstone Gate, cuts the ribbon to officially open the centre.

Julie Fisher, Centre Manager at Langstone Gate, cuts the ribbon to officially open the centre. Photo: Submitted

The reception area was designed by Arena’s award-winning interior designers, featuring a hotel-inspired aesthetic.

The reception area was designed by Arena’s award-winning interior designers, featuring a hotel-inspired aesthetic. Photo: Submitted

Related topics:HavantHampshire
