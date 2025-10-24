Learn some simple first aid techniques in time for Halloween, Diwali and Bonfire Night

As communities prepare to celebrate Halloween, Diwali and Bonfire Night with a bang, St John Ambulance shares some simple, but lifesaving, first aid advice for those adding a bit of sparkle to their celebrations this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firework filled festivities are often great fun for adults and children, but they can be prone to accidents and injuries.

St John Ambulance’s Head of Clinical Delivery, James McNulty-Ackroyd, said: "With hugely popular celebrations like Halloween, Diwali and Bonfire Night just around the corner, why not spend a little time learning some simple but effective first aid techniques to help keep yourself, family and friends safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our trained St John Ambulance volunteers regularly provide support at community Diwali and Bonfire Night events across the country, but they won’t be able to attend private gatherings. Whether you’re lighting fireworks, sparklers, candles or bonfires, take care and follow safety guidance. If someone does get hurt, even slightly, knowing how to respond can make a real difference. And remember—if the injury is serious, always call 999 straight away."

St John Ambulance have released first-aid guidance for those celebrating Halloween, Diwali and Bonfire Night

First aid is very easy to learn and you never know when you might need to use it. Here is some important fire-related first aid advice for those looking to stay safe while enjoying the celebrations:

Firework First Aid

Burns or scalds

If someone’s got a burn or scald:

• Move the person away from the heat

• Place the burn or scald under cool or lukewarm running water for 20 minutes minimum

• If the burn is to a child, larger than their hand, on the face, hands or feet, or is a deep burn, call 999

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Remove jewellery and clothing around the area, unless stuck to the burn

• Cover the burn loosely, lengthways with kitchen filmwrap to help prevent infectionand keep it clean

• Don’t burst blisters

• Monitor and treat for shock if necessary

• Tell them to seek medical advice. This is essential for all severe burns and also for minor burns in children, or if on the face, or if you are concerned about someone’s condition.

Debris in the eye

If someone’s got something in their eye:

• Tell them not to rub it, so they don’t make it worseor cause more damage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Tilt the head so affected side is nearest the ground. Pour clean water over their eye to wash out what’s in there and/or to cool the burn

• If this doesn’t work, try to lift the debris out with a damp corner of a clean tissue

• If this doesn’t work either, don’ttouch anything that’s stuck in their eye – cover it with a clean dressing or non-fluffy material

• Then take or send them straight to the Emergency Department at hospital.

Smoke inhalation

If someone’s inhaled smoke fumes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Move them away from the smoke so they can breathe in some fresh air

• Help them sit down in a comfortable position and loosen any tight clothing around their neck to help them breathe normally

• If they don’t recover quickly, call 999 for an ambulance.Keep them calm whilst they are waiting.

For more information or first aid advice, visit www.sja.org.uk.