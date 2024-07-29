Lee’s Coastwatch volunteers hold successful open day in the sunshine
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Gosport Lifeboat cane and said 'hello' and a St John's Ambulance team were also present; demonstrating lifesaving techniques. The Coastwatch Volunteers - in between giving tours of the Station - were able to educate young and old alike on staying safe on and by the water.
The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) has been a Charity for 30 years. Its role is to keep watch over coastal waters and the shore, alerting HM Coastguard and other rescue services when danger is spotted.
There are 60 stations around England and Wales, manned by over 2000 volunteers. Lee NCI Station is manned during daylight hours on every day of the year and is funded purely by donations from the public.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.