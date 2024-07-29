Lee’s Coastwatch volunteers hold successful open day in the sunshine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday witnessed the Annual Open Day for the volunteer watchkeepers at Lee-on-the Solent NCI Station. Highlights included the commissioning of a brand new defibrillator - funded by the generosity of local businesses - and a series of sea shanties from local singers 'Rocks and Groynes'.

The Gosport Lifeboat cane and said 'hello' and a St John's Ambulance team were also present; demonstrating lifesaving techniques. The Coastwatch Volunteers - in between giving tours of the Station - were able to educate young and old alike on staying safe on and by the water.

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) has been a Charity for 30 years. Its role is to keep watch over coastal waters and the shore, alerting HM Coastguard and other rescue services when danger is spotted.

