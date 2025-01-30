Liam Dawson commits future to Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson has committed his future to Hampshire by signing a three-year contract extension.

Born in Wiltshire, Dawson is a product of Hampshire’s highly successful youth pathway, and made his First XI debut against Northamptonshire in 2007, aged just 17.

Since then, he has gone on to represent England 20 times in all three formats, and was part of the squad that won the Cricket World Cup in 2019 with teammate James Vince.

As of the end of the 2024 season, Dawson has represented Hampshire 491 times across formats, and has won four trophies with the club – 2012 Friends Life T20, 2012 Clydesdale Bank 40, 2018 Royal London Cup, and the 2022 Vitality Blast.

Liam Dawson in action.

Liam Dawson said: “It’s a pleasure to stay with Hampshire, my home club, for another three years.”

“We’ve been so close in recent times to winning the Championship and we feel we have a good chance of challenging for titles in all formats.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve as a group over these next three years and pass on my experience to the younger players.”

He recorded back-to-back career-best seasons in 2023 and 2024, where he was named Players’ Player of the Year by his teammates, and was voted as the PCA’s Men’s Player of the Year for the same two years.

His 54 wickets in the 2024 County Championship were the most of any spin bowler in Division One, and the third most of any bowler in the division, whilst he scored 956 runs – the second most for Hampshire – with three centuries and five 50s.

Dawson’s stellar season helped the Rose and Crown to their best finish in the County Championship since 2005, as they finished second behind champions Surrey.

Giles White, Director of Men’s Cricket, said: “Liam is a very smart cricketer that has a great passion for the Club and a strong desire to win. This is a real boost to the squad ahead of the season.

“His performances have been outstanding over the last few years. He’s a genuine all-rounder in all formats and he operates at an extremely high level. We are of course, delighted he will be with us for the next 3 summers.”

With the white ball, Dawson took eight wickets and scored 84 runs whilst striking at 175 in the Vitality Blast, and was the Hawks’ leading wicket taker in the inaugural Global Super League in Guyana.

He also featured twice for the club in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup scoring 98 runs and taking two wickets after he topped the runs and wickets charts for London Spirit in The Hundred.

