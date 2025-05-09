Life Solved Live: Technologies that can shape the future of healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Portsmouth is hosting a thought-provoking evening event all about how new technology can improve healthcare and help the environment as part of the Life Solved Live series.

Life Solved Live: Inaugural Lectures, celebrates the achievements of professors and the impact of their work.

On Wednesday, 28 May 2025, the general public will be invited to attend Life Solved Live: Tracking Motion and Modelling Materials, an event featuring two insightful lectures exploring topics from wearable devices and surgical instruments that support better diagnosis and treatment, to computer models that could help deliver medicine more precisely and reduce plastic pollution.

Professor Raymond Lee from the Faculty of Technology at the University of Portsmouth will highlight the incredible impact of motion tracking technology on healthcare during his lecture, From Smartwatches to Endoscopy: the Reality and Hype of Motion Tracking Technology.

Professor Lee said: “Smartwatches and mobile phones come equipped with motion sensors, promising a wealth of information about our health. But how reliable are these devices? Can they truly monitor physical activity and sleep quality, and improve our wellbeing?

“I will explore the innovations, highlighting our research on monitoring physical activity and sleep. I’ll present evidence on how motion tracking can support musculoskeletal health, particularly in older adults.

“Motion sensors are also transforming clinical procedures. In endoscopy, for instance, surgeons often rely on visual estimation to determine the size and location of stomach polyps - a process prone to significant error. We’ve developed an advanced solution using electromagnetic motion tracking and computer vision to improve accuracy and precision.

“Looking ahead, I will explore the future of motion tracking. How can AI revolutionise movement analysis? What new possibilities do textile-based sensors offer? Join me to uncover the reality - and challenge the hype - of motion tracking tech in healthcare.”

Professor Paul Cox from the Faculty of Science and Health at the University of Portsmouth will also take the floor to delve into how computer modelling can help us understand the structure, synthesis, and properties of complex biological and chemical systems during his lecture, Better by Design: Modelling Materials for Healthcare and Environmental Applications.

Professor Cox, who will focus on potential benefits to human health and the environment, said: “Zeolitic materials have numerous important applications due to the pores and channels that run through them. I’ll explain how modelling can help solve these beautiful crystal structures - and I’ll demonstrate how we can make predictions about their use as drug delivery agents, where the pores and channels can be utilised to control the rate of drug release.

“This is a promising method for lowering drug dosages and reducing unwanted side effects.

“Modelling can also play a key role in the development of novel drugs. I’ll explain how this approach has helped to identify a new drug for the treatment of Muscular Dystrophy, which is currently undergoing clinical trials.

“I will also outline the application of modelling to investigate the use of biological enzymes in recycling plastics. Modelling highlights the importance of the shape of the catalytic site in determining enzyme efficiency - a feature that can potentially be used to design more effective catalysts in the future.”

The event will take place at the University of Portsmouth’s Eldon Building on Wednesday 28 May between 6:00pm-8:30pm.

For more information and to book your free place, visit Life Solved Live: Tracking Motion and Modelling Materials’ Eventbrite page.