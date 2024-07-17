Lisou designing silks for the Markel Magnolia Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwood Racecourse is thrilled to unveil fashion brand Lisou as the silks designer for the 13th running of the Markel Magnolia Cup.

Lisou was founded by fashion designer, Rene Moshi Macdonald, in order to combine some of the vibrant colour clashes of her homeland Tanzania with Rene’s own elegant designs and inject some joy into the wardrobes of women across the UK.

Rene has created four new exclusive prints for the day including a silk centred on this year’s charity, My Sister’s House. The second print is a celebration of the Markel Magnolia Cup itself, with magnolias and contrasting sleeves imbued with the Lisou aesthetic. The third print reflects both the geography and heritage of Goodwood, and the final silk is inspired by Markel who are the proud supporters of this renowned charity event. Each of these silks will reveal a secret or two, as every one of Rene’s prints has a story to tell.

Rene and the Lisou DNA lives throughout each of the bespoke designs. Drawing on both her Tanzanian heritage and London design influence, every Lisou print has been lovingly crafted and is closely connected to Rene. A former stylist, avid vintage collector and self-confessed ‘bold dresser’ herself, Rene has a unique way of combining unexpected colours and creating vibrant prints, which makes each of her pieces special and stand out.

LISOU DESIGNING THIS YEAR’S ‘SILKS’ FOR THE MARKEL MAGNOLIA CUP CHARITY RACE ON THURSDAY 1ST AUGUST

The Markel Magnolia Cup was first run in 2011 to raise money for women-focused charities. Each year it brings together 12 women, with varying degrees of riding experience, who are tasked with setting aside their day jobs to become jockeys for the occasion, and race at the world’s most beautiful racecourse.

My Sister’s House is the official charity for the 13th running of the 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup. The charity race will take place on Ladies Day, Thursday 1 August, at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and has raised over £2.4 million for charity since its inception.

The race is run over five-and-a-half-furlongs down Goodwood’s straight in front of a crowd of approximately 25,000; for many of the riders this is the first time they have ever raced on an actual racecourse.

Tickets, dining and hospitality are on sale for the Qatar Goodwood Festival, visit Goodwood.com or call 01243 755055 to find out more.