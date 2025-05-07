Live wrestling heads to Portsmouth

By Jensen Theory
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 00:09 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 08:28 BST
Expect an evening full of actioned packed wrestling action when the stars of Venom championship wrestling returns to Portsmouth on May 24th

The show which takes place at Stamshaw and Tipner Leisure Centre and promises an evening for the whole family to enjoy.

Guests can expect to see TVs Jensen Theory defend the world title against Jake Electric in a falls count anywhere match.

Theory, who captured the championship back in November has become one of the promotions top villains and has been featured on TV and Radio,

Michael Omega whips Ash SladeMichael Omega whips Ash Slade
Michael Omega whips Ash Slade

Other stars include Karl Atlas who will face Ash Slade, Tomasso, Michael Omega and fan favourite James Cena.

Cena says he is ‘incredibly proud to be able to put on shows that provide great entertainment whilst supporting charities’.

This show will support Andy Man’s Club.

Fans can also expect a huge Battle Lines match which will see Team Venom take on the New Blood in a match where anything can happen.

Jake Electric and Carlos Chaotico in action.Jake Electric and Carlos Chaotico in action.
Jake Electric and Carlos Chaotico in action.

Venom Championship Wrestling will also be celebrating its second birthday and since it launched, the shows have become hugely popular.

The show kicks off at 5:30pm

at Stamshaw and Tipner Leisure Centre on May 24th.

Tickets are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/hampshire/stamshaw-and-tipner-leisure-centre/live-wrestling-in-portsmouth/e-mokxxj

