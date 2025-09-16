Local and international artists support The Flash radio station at Jolly Sailor

Summer has gone, winter has arrived and it is still mid-September. To lighten a bleak Sunday the Flash radio station (theflashonair.co.uk) held a fundraiser at the Jolly Sailor, Southsea, involving local artists Acton Bell (a new band) and Mark Handley plus US singer-songwriter Stacy Gabel on her annual late summer trip to Portsmouth, a huge supporter of the Flash

A good crowd, especially with the weather in mind, assembled

A few technical hitches delayed the start but Crawford Scannell expertly dealt with them to make sure the evening remained enjoyable.

Huge thanks to Crawford as he decided to concentrate on making sure the sound system worked okay rather than perform (as Maverick) later in the evening, a wonderful gesture

Acton Bell from Portsmouth perform original songs with beautiful melodies and harmonies, a 4-piece of Sarah (guitar and vocals), Jess (vocals), Richard (drums, also a Flash presenter) and Matt (guitar).

The voices complemented each other wonderfully well, supported by the understated drums and guitar, allowing the vocals to flourish in gentle harmony. The sound reminded me of the Corrs, early Fleetwood Mac and Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit. Check them out

Mark Handley is a prolific singer-songwriter with original upbeat songs to get feet tapping about themes as varied as the NHS, pirates and Christmas in Poundland. With his harmonica he soon got the crowd singing back especially on Pirates, aaarrghhh!! never sounding like this in the movies.

Mark did not disappoint with Chill Out, Homeless Go Home (his topical take) and Love of Song standing out. As with Acton Bell, very well received by the crowd

Then it was Stacy, for an hour with a band (Mike, saxophone, TJ, bass, Matt, guitar and Richard (again), drums) then a preview of her solo set for the Troubadour in London on 16 September, an excellent warm up.

Stacy showcased her range of voice, delicate for quieter numbers, powerful for louder, both beautifully performed. With the band she interspersed her own songs (High Heel Shoes, including a little whistling), Great Escape, Stir Crazy (Crawford was sorting out a minor sound issue and tripped over the collection bucket for Stacy “don’t kick the bucket”, getting a large laugh from all, it’s all in the timing), the excellent Sunny Days and Straight to Voicemail with her own versions on All I want (Sheryl Crow, who I think Stacy reminds me of in voice and performance), 500 Miles (Proclaimers) and Walking on Sunshine (Katrina and the Waves). Stacy is very confident, has an excellent rapport with the audience, plenty of fun, nothing seems to phase her

Acoustically, highlights included Allentown (Billy Joel), Black Horse and Cherry Tree (KT Tunstall, a standout song), Jolene, All You Need is Love, Blowin’ in the Wind (Bob Dylan) and Blue Bayou (Linda Ronstadt). An excellent set superbly performed

A few hundred pounds raised for the volunteer-only run Flash and an excellent evening’s entertainment.

Ken Ebbens

The Flash radio presenter