Local businesswoman, Becky Shepherd of Swwim from Portsmouth has been nominated for the Employer Of Women Award.

This October businesswomen from across the UK are coming together for the annual Women’s Business Awards. The event features over 21 categories including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award. There is also a Man of the Year to honour the men who support their women in their business or career. Previous winners included a spouse, staff member, and hotel director.

“This nomination is more important to me than recognition for the work we do. Creating a supportive and fun environment that provides purpose and enjoyment for people is the most meaningful achievement of my life to date.”

Swwim Director Becky Shepherd

The awards are hosted by Women’s Business Club, a movement that empowers women to succeed in business. This year's are judged by distinguished business leaders from across the country.

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, the event organiser, says,

"There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. This year we saw some incredible entries which made the judge's decision really tough. Although only one woman could win in each category, we feel that every single woman who entered is a winner - she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed and she still has hope for the future, a winning attitude indeed. I am so proud of all businessmen who have entered this year."

The Women’s Business Awards take place globally online each December where women are celebrated and recognised for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Find out more and cast your vote at https://womensbusiness.club/awards