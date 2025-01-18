Local care home resident celebrates 101st birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations have been in full swing at Wimborne Care Home, as one of its residents reaches her 101th birthday

Ivy was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she shared her secret to living this long. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Hayden.

Ivy Hall originally from Essex shares stories of going to work during the war and always being nervous of coming home hoping to find her house still standing. She then met the love of her life that brought her here to the beautiful Hayling Island. Ivy often talks about living in a train carriage and how quiet the island used to be, no cars and even having to walk overt the bridge as the weight of the bus was to much for it. Ivy was an intergeral part of her community part of many clubs and society’s on the island as well as attending her church weekly before coming to Wimborne Care Home where she] is enjoying a new chapter of her life. She still lives an enjoyable active life style joining in daily activities, visits from her church and lots of visits from friends and family on the island. She now is an integral part of the community here at the care home and would be lost without her.

The birthday girl said: The key to long life is just to keep going!! It has been lovely to spend the afternoon with my family I just cant believe it’s been another year, don’t tell anyone”

Birthday Girl with her family!

Among those relatives attending was Tim who was speaking about her centenarian mum, he said: “ Ivy is and has been a Mum and friend to so many over the past hundred years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Wimborne care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne provides residential care and dementia care for 46 residents from respite care to long term stays.