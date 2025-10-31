Local causes benefit from Wessex Community Bank grants as new round opens

Dozens of grassroots organisations across the south have received a helping hand from Wessex Community Bank, the local not-for-profit based in Fareham, which has reopened applications for its Foundation Grant Scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foundation is the charitable arm of the bank and reinvests part of its surplus back into local communities. Grants have already supported a wide range of causes, from youth bands and autism support charities to emergency services and local radio stations, helping them to expand their work and reach more people.

Gary Moran, Chief Executive of Wessex Community Bank, said the Foundation’s support reflects the bank’s mission to give back to the areas it serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every pound our members save or borrow helps us reinvest in local communities,” he said. “These grants show how localised funding can have a huge impact. We’re encouraging more local groups to come forward and apply, especially those doing vital work at grassroots level.”

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Among the latest recipients is the Fareham District Scouts Band, which used its grant to buy new bugles, helping young musicians develop their skills and perform at community events.

On the Isle of Wight, Sunshine Radio received funding for new on-air equipment, keeping its 24-hour hospital radio service broadcasting to patients and care-home residents.

In Hampshire, The Elizabeth Foundation, a charity supporting deaf children, used its award to buy new learning resources, while Bassy’s Barn, a sensory-friendly petting farm for children with special educational needs, improved accessibility with mobility equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other recipients include Off The Record, which organised trips for young carers; Rowner Community Trust, which provided books and sports equipment for autistic children; Mustard Seed Autism Trust, which bought sensory therapy tools; and South Coast Volleyball Club, which purchased training equipment to support growing participation.

Grant Winners

Larger charities have also benefited, with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance receiving a contribution towards its new £3.6 million operations base in Southampton and Enable Ability in Portsmouth funding a Christmas show and mobile farm experience for disabled children and adults.

Gary Moran added: “These projects show what community banking can achieve when money stays local. We’re proud to help organisations that bring people together and improve everyday life across our region.”

Applications for the next round of Wessex Community Bank Foundation grants are now open to community groups, charities and social enterprises across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Dorset, Berkshire and Surrey.

To find out more or submit an application, visit wessexcb.org/community/foundation