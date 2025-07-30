Local Freemasons fund hospice 'cuddle bed'
The Hospice provides palliative and end-of-life care for patients from across the south-east of Hampshire with life-limiting illness.
Rowans Hospice, which has accommodation for up to 16 patients, now has three of the transformative cuddle beds, making a big difference to patients and relatives.
With the press of a button the bed widens making space for two and allowing couples to lie together during what are often the last days of life. The words of one patient’s partner highlight the importance and emotional value of these special beds: “The cuddle bed has left me priceless moments with my loved one when there was nothing left to say.”
Thanking the Freemasons during their visit to the hospice, Rebecca Barr, the Grants and Philanthropy Manager for Rowans Hospice, said: “We are very grateful, these special moments together would not be possible without your support.”
The money was raised by ‘Craft’ Freemasons and ‘Mark’ Freemasons.
Jon Whitaker, who heads the Craft Freemasons in Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said: “Freemasons throughout the country have supported the hospice movement for many years.
We are delighted that two of our organisations from within Hampshire and Isle of Wight have been able to show their support by jointly funding the cuddle bed. I’m most grateful to George Deacon and his Mark Freemasons for their share of the funding.
The £14,750 donation was enabled by grants by two of our charities, The Masonic Charitable Trust and The Mark Benevolent Fund.”