Local fundraiser for vulnerable veterans
Daniel is supporting Royal British Legion Industries’ by completing the Tommy 10k challenge which will see him run 10km each week of January, totalling 50km. He has set the goal of reaching £200 in donations.
Every penny raised by the campaign will go directly to RBLI’s wide range of services providing a home, welfare and employment support to military veterans.
Here's just a small example of how your donations could help:
•£5 - Could buy a toiletries set for a veteran in emergency housing.
•£25 - Could buy a fresh set of bedding for a veteran entering assisted living.
•£50 - Could buy a therapy session for someone battling PTSD.
•£100 - Could buy a full day of support and training for employment workshop.
•£150 - Could buy a dementia memory box for an elderly veteran.
RBLI, which is a separate charity to the Royal British Legion, provides a home to more than 300 veterans and their families through its Kent village, including homeless veterans through their emergency accommodation Mountbatten Pavilion.
At the heart of the village is the charity’s social enterprise factory, Britain’s
Bravest Manufacturing Company, which provides employment opportunities to veterans and people with disabilities. Throughout the pandemic, the team in BBMC helped to keep the country running producing signs for major infrastructure projects, pallets for the transportation of food and ventilators, and hand sanitizers for the telecoms industry.
All veterans living on the village are provided with a tailored welfare support programme to help them regain their independence and overcome challenges caused by physical or mental disability, drug or alcohol dependency, and unemployment.
Daniel said: “Raising money for this charity is deeply meaningful because it directly improves the lives of veterans, addressing their most pressing needs. Donations help provide essentials like toiletries and bedding, therapy for PTSD, and support for elderly veterans with dementia. Supporting these initiatives ensures that those who served are treated with dignity and compassion."
To support Daniel as he fundraises for RBLI, go to https://gofund.me/102dc30b and visit www.rbli.co.uk to find out more about the vital work RBLI does to support the nations heroes.