Local fundraiser for vulnerable veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth resident Daniel Bull-Mittens will be completing the RBLI's Tommy 10k challenge as part of a fundraising campaign to raise crucial funds for the country’s most vulnerable veterans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel is supporting Royal British Legion Industries’ by completing the Tommy 10k challenge which will see him run 10km each week of January, totalling 50km. He has set the goal of reaching £200 in donations.

Every penny raised by the campaign will go directly to RBLI’s wide range of services providing a home, welfare and employment support to military veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's just a small example of how your donations could help:

Campaign poster

•£5 - Could buy a toiletries set for a veteran in emergency housing.

•£25 - Could buy a fresh set of bedding for a veteran entering assisted living.

•£50 - Could buy a therapy session for someone battling PTSD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•£100 - Could buy a full day of support and training for employment workshop.

Campaign poster.

•£150 - Could buy a dementia memory box for an elderly veteran.

RBLI, which is a separate charity to the Royal British Legion, provides a home to more than 300 veterans and their families through its Kent village, including homeless veterans through their emergency accommodation Mountbatten Pavilion.

At the heart of the village is the charity’s social enterprise factory, Britain’s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bravest Manufacturing Company, which provides employment opportunities to veterans and people with disabilities. Throughout the pandemic, the team in BBMC helped to keep the country running producing signs for major infrastructure projects, pallets for the transportation of food and ventilators, and hand sanitizers for the telecoms industry.

All veterans living on the village are provided with a tailored welfare support programme to help them regain their independence and overcome challenges caused by physical or mental disability, drug or alcohol dependency, and unemployment.

Daniel said: “Raising money for this charity is deeply meaningful because it directly improves the lives of veterans, addressing their most pressing needs. Donations help provide essentials like toiletries and bedding, therapy for PTSD, and support for elderly veterans with dementia. Supporting these initiatives ensures that those who served are treated with dignity and compassion."

To support Daniel as he fundraises for RBLI, go to https://gofund.me/102dc30b and visit www.rbli.co.uk to find out more about the vital work RBLI does to support the nations heroes.