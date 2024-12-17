Local Funeral Directors spread festive Joy

Emma Erne (Funeral Director - Solent Funeral Services – Lee On The Solent) Emma Smith (Funeral Service Arranger – Solent Funeral Services – Gosport) and Katie Slater (Funeral Director – A G Stapleford & Sons, Portsmouth - W Wraight & Sons, Emsworth & Carrells Funeral Service, Havant – Dave Balcombe – Organ driver and operator - all part of The Dignity Funerals Group) Voluntarily visited 15 local care homes over 2 fun packed weekends this month with their Funfair Charity organ dressed as elves to spread some festive joy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They brought along indoor games, their dancing shoes and even a karaoke machine to have a Christmas sing song with the staff and residents – They supplied complimentary mince pies and hot chocolate and even brought the snow with them!

Each care home was presented with a complimentary goodie bag – containing a donated prize for their Christmas raffle, hot chocolate cones, boxes of biscuits, tins of chocolates and Reindeer food for Christmas eve for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team even had a private request to visit a residential street, having heard the organ not far from their home, for a gentleman who was bed bound and surprised him and his family by arriving with the charity organ and the snow machine outside his front door as he watched from his bedroom window - the elves even posted a box of mince pies through his letter box before they left.

Dancing in the snow

"We have had residents up dancing with us, some singing carols with us on the karaoke machine, some even venturing out of the home to stand in the snow and listen to the nostalgic music from the funfair organ, it has been thoroughly enjoyable for all involved" comment by Emma Smith

This is the third time the team have made the care home rounds as it was so well received by the care homes on their first visit last Christmas – they also re-visited during the summer months. The elves say "It brings the homes a Christmassy feel to everyone and we leave the residents energised and with smiles on both their and our faces, we look forward to coming back to see everyone next summer".

The elves of Dignity haven't stopped there, they have also raised £260 with their charity organ earlier this month at the Christmas In Lee event and the elves arrived at Naomi House & Jacksplace Hospice earlier in the week to hand deliver £260 worth of Christmas presents for the children and young adults in their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any homes would like to be included in our rounds, or if anyone would like to hire the organ for any future events – please contact Solent Funeral Services, Lee On The Solent or Gosport for details.