Local Graphic Designer shines a light to Tarot by making her own deck

Did you know there is a huge interest in Tarot cards? In 2023, $1.292 billion worth of Tarot cards were sold worldwide. It's a big market and much less taboo than you might think.

Our very own Southsea local artist, Charlotte Simonsen, a talented graphic designer and small business owner, is dedicated to carving out her niche in the tarot world and is interested in bringing light to the witch community in Portsmouth. With her latest project, Charlotte aims to create a connection between Tarot enthusiasts and the often-hidden witches.

In 2020, Charlotte launched her first Tarot deck through a Kickstarter campaign, which turned out to be a much bigger success than she had anticipated. Her beautifully designed cards found their way to over 27 countries, resonating with a diverse audience who appreciated her unique artistic vision.

Now, Charlotte is returning with a new and improved campaign. This time, she’s not just offering Tarot decks but also a treasure trove of information and resources about Tarot and magic. Her goal is to make Tarot more accessible and to highlight the presence and significance of the witch community, hoping to bring more of it to Portsmouth. “There are more witches around than you think,” Charlotte says, emphasising the importance of acknowledging and celebrating this often-hidden aspect of culture.

Charlotte with her first 100 batch of tarot decks in 2020

For those interested in learning more about Tarot and magic, Charlotte’s campaign offers various resources. She hosts the Good Fortune podcast on Spotify, where she discusses Tarot and spells, catering to curious minds eager to explore the mystical arts. An interactive website also allows users to try out the deck with a free one-card reading, giving a taste of what her Tarot cards can offer. One of her guests is a local Portsmouth Tarot reader, Liv Muscat of Hellfire.Cove, giving insight into Tarot for beginners.

Each backer of the campaign will receive an e-book filled with beginner-friendly information on how to use the cards, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their experience level, can embark on their Tarot journey with confidence.

Charlotte Simonsen’s dedication goes beyond creating beautiful Tarot decks. One of her goals is to bring more attention to it in Portsmouth, showing, it's not taboo, it's fun and insightful.

If you’re interested in supporting a local artist and discover the magic of Tarot, be sure to back Charlotte’s campaign. Learn about the witch community, delve into the wealth of content available, and get your hands on a beautifully crafted Tarot deck.