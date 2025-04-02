Local hospital celebrates positive CQC inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, St Mary’s, Portsmouth - previously known as St Mary’s NHS Treatment Centre – are celebrating after receiving a clean sweep of ‘Good’ ratings across every area from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its latest inspection report, the CQC reviewed core services at the Surgical Centre: surgery and outpatients, and diagnostic imaging. They rated the centre ‘Good’ across all five aspects that the CQC assesses, giving the centre ‘Good’ ratings for being ‘safe’, effective’, ‘caring’, ‘well-led’ and ‘responsive’.

They praised the staff at Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, St Mary’s, Portsmouth, saying: “Staff treated patients with courtesy and respect, and patients were fully involved in decisions about their care. In all departments, patients and relatives commented positively about the care provided by all the staff, including those who were non-clinical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff on the main reception and the outpatient department reception were highly praised by patients and relatives for their welcoming attitude, discretion and attention to detail. Patients told us staff always treated them with discretion and ensured their privacy.”

Kathy Lloyd, Hospital Director, Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, St Mary's, Portsmouth

The report also detailed examples of “outstanding” practice at the Surgical Centre, stating that patient booking services were very “personalised” to the patient and that its endoscopy provision was well-regarded by the Joint Advisory Group (JAG) for excellence in “leadership, environment, high-quality service and well-trained staff.”

Commenting on the accreditation, Kathy Lloyd, Hospital Director, Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, St Mary’s, Portsmouth, says: “The hard work of every team member has been outstanding. This achievement truly highlights the collective efforts that go into maintaining high standards in healthcare. Receiving a ‘Good’ from the CQC is a significant accomplishment for any healthcare organisation and we could not be prouder to share this success with our community.

“We are grateful for the dedication, passion and commitment of staff who consistently strive for excellence in patient care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Practice Plus Group Hospital, St Mary’s, Portsmouth – which celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year – offers a comprehensive range of treatments for both NHS and private patients including endoscopy tests, eye surgery, urology, orthopaedics such as foot and ankle or hand and wrist surgery, colorectal and general surgery such as hernias.

Celebrating high hospital standards at Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Portsmouth

Current waiting times are just two weeks for cataract surgery, two weeks for general surgery, four weeks for endoscopy, and eight to nine weeks for orthopaedic surgery and urology surgery. It also offers patients access to urgent and emergency (minor injuries and minor illness) care in its modern, purpose-built Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC). .

They are also fortunate enough to be supported by an onsite, state of the art Diagnostic unit with access to Echocardiogram, Sonography and Radiography services.

Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, St Mary’s, has significantly lower waiting times for NHS surgery than other healthcare providers in the area. Many NHS patients in England don’t realise that they have a right to choose which healthcare facility they are treated at under NHS ‘patient choice’. This includes some private hospitals and surgical centres like the Practice Plus Group facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS patients can ask their GP to refer them there and private patients can self-refer via Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group – visit St Mary's Portsmouth Surgical Centre | Practice Plus Group for more information.