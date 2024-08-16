Local MP Alan Mak congratulates young people across the Havant Constituency on their exam results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local MP Alan Mak has congratulated young people across the Havant Constituency who are receiving their GCSE, AS Level, A Level and vocational qualification results this month.

He wished them well for the future and said they should all be extremely proud of the hard work that has got them to this stage.

Mr Mak also thanked teachers, support staff and families for getting behind our young people during exam season and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He regularly visits local schools and colleges to meet pupils, students and staff - supporting them is a key priority for him and he is committed to continuing this work.

Alan Mak MP with pupils from Park Community School collecting their GCSE exam results last year

Mr Mak said: "Congratulations and well done to all our young people across the Havant Constituency who are receiving their results this month.

"I know how hard they have worked and I wish them all the best as they move to the next stage of their lives, whether that is further education, training, work, going off travelling or other plans!"