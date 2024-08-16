Local MP Alan Mak congratulates young people across the Havant Constituency on their exam results
He wished them well for the future and said they should all be extremely proud of the hard work that has got them to this stage.
Mr Mak also thanked teachers, support staff and families for getting behind our young people during exam season and beyond.
He regularly visits local schools and colleges to meet pupils, students and staff - supporting them is a key priority for him and he is committed to continuing this work.
Mr Mak said: "Congratulations and well done to all our young people across the Havant Constituency who are receiving their results this month.
"I know how hard they have worked and I wish them all the best as they move to the next stage of their lives, whether that is further education, training, work, going off travelling or other plans!"
