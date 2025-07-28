Local MP Alan Mak joins supporters at Havant Rugby Club to cheer on victorious Lions
The clubhouse was packed to watch the Lions back up the previous week's performance by winning 29-26 and sealing a famous 2-0 series win over the Wallabies.
The day started with the catering team providing buffet-style full English breakfasts and club sponsor Howden Insurance - also sponsor of the Lions - buying supporters their first drink.
Then everyone took their seats and eyes were glued to the TV screens, with loud cheers every time the Lions scored and people jumping up and punching the air in delight as Hugo Keenan got over the line in the final minute for the match-winning try.
Mr Mak, who is club Vice President, said: "There was a great atmosphere at the club as supporters of all ages came together to cheer on the Lions. Thank you to all the staff who worked hard to make it such a fantastic occasion.
"I hope the Lions' victory inspires Havant's players as they get stuck into pre-season training!"