Local MP Alan Mak leads tributes at Havant Royal British Legion dinner to mark VE Day and VJ Day 80

Local MP Alan Mak led the tributes at a special Havant Royal British Legion dinner held to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

Mr Mak, who is Vice President of the Havant RBL branch, joined RBL national President Vice-Admiral (Rtd) Paul Bennett CB OBE, local World War Two veteran Edwin Walker, officers and members.

Mr Walker had never worn his medals and they had remained in the original box and tissue all these years. But with the help of his niece, RBL branch members got them professionally mounted and during the evening he was presented with them.

Mr Mak, a long-standing supporter of the RBL, said: "It was an honour to be invited to the dinner and to mark the important VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries.

Alan Mak MP chats to World War Two veteran Edwin Walker before the Royal British Legion dinner

"I first collected for the Poppy Appeal when I was at school and continue to do so every year in both Havant and Hayling Island.

"I'm a big supporter of our Armed Forces and I would like to thank the RBL locally and nationally for all the valuable work it does to ensure that those lost in conflict are not forgotten, and for the support it continues to provide to servicemen and women, both past and present, and their families.

He added: "We owe Edwin and all his comrades a huge debt of gratitude for bravely fighting to defend our country and liberate Europe, protecting the freedoms we continue to enjoy today.

"In this 80th anniversary year of VE Day and VJ Day, I believe it is very important that we also remember the ultimate sacrifice made by all those who never made it home."

Mr Mak continued: "In 2019, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, I had the privilege of leading a delegation of local veterans on a trip to Normandy's beaches to pay tribute to the fallen.

"On July 17 I am honoured to once again be joined by Havant veterans and RBL representatives as we return to Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day."