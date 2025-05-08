Local MP Alan Mak shows support for Hayling Island VE Day 80th anniversary street party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local MP Alan Mak showed his support for a VE Day 80th anniversary street party held on Hayling Island.

He called in to see organiser Angela Hopkins, thank her for her hard work and donate a bottle of House of Commons wine for the tombola.

Angela, who has served as Hayling's local Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal co-ordinator for the past five years, was the driving force behind the street party that took place in Bosmere Road.

Part of the road was closed, decorated tables were laid out and Angela invited residents to bring food and drink and join in the celebrations, held to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe on May 8.

Alan Mak MP with street party organiser Angela Hopkins

The frontage of her house was bedecked in VE Day flags and bunting, while there was also live music and VE Day pin badges and other items were available for a donation. A total of £500 was raised for the RBL, which helps veterans and their families.

Angela, whose father was in the Royal Navy, said: "It was lovely to see people coming together at the street party. There were about 100 there and we had different generations joining in."

Mr Mak said: "I was delighted to support Angela and her street party. She put in a lot of effort organising it and I'm sure the local community were very appreciative and enjoyed the opportunity to mark such an important date in our history."