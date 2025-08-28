Local MP Alan Mak visits summer holiday clubs across the Havant Constituency and welcomes extended funding

Local MP Alan Mak has visited summer holiday clubs across the Havant Constituency and welcomed extended Government funding to ensure their future.

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme was started by the last Conservative Government to help lower-income families and Mr Mak had called on the Labour Government to commit to continuing support for the scheme.

Now it has been announced that £600m is to be invested by the Department for Education to guarantee HAF for another three years.

HAF provides free activities and meals to children from Reception to Year 11 during the Easter, summer and Christmas school holidays. Hampshire County Council delivers it with local partners through its Connect4Communities programme.

Mr Mak visited a HAF club run by OSCA Childcare at Mengham Infant School on Hayling Island. He joined in a game of football, watched a presentation about pirates and took part in a cooking session where children helped to prepare their lunch.

The HAF scheme aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and each programme provider is required to supply a nutritious meal as part of the holiday clubs.

He also went to a session run by Active Kids at Park Community School in Leigh Park, where he watched a talent show put on by the children.

Then he visited a club organised by Active8 Minds at Horizon Leisure Centre in Havant and took part in a Lego building session and a game of dodgeball.

Mr Mak said: "The HAF holiday clubs, which began under the previous Conservative Government, are a great way to keep children occupied during the school holidays and I really enjoyed visiting some of them.

"The children are learning, having fun, making friends and getting a healthy meal too. I'm pleased funding has been extended and I'll continue to support HAF activities in our area because I've seen how much they are valued by local children and their parents."