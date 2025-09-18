Local MP Alan Mak welcomes another group of Havant Constituency residents to Parliament
A party left the Havant area by coach and enjoyed a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster.
They found out all about the Parliamentary estate's long history and how our political system works.
Mr Mak then took part in a private question and answer session with them, giving his views on various local and national issues that were raised.
He said: "It was great to see another group of local residents come to Parliament. The tours are proving really popular and we're organising more this year.
"The next tour is Monday 3 November and there are still spaces available, so please register your interest at www.AlanMak.org.uk/Tours.
"I think it's important that people feel engaged in politics and I'd encourage more residents from the Havant Constituency to take part!"