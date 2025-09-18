Local MP Alan Mak welcomes another group of Havant Constituency residents to Parliament

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST
Local MP Alan Mak has welcomed another group of Havant Constituency residents to Parliament.

A party left the Havant area by coach and enjoyed a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster.

They found out all about the Parliamentary estate's long history and how our political system works.

Mr Mak then took part in a private question and answer session with them, giving his views on various local and national issues that were raised.

Alan Mak MP welcomed another group of Havant Constituency residents to Parliamentplaceholder image
He said: "It was great to see another group of local residents come to Parliament. The tours are proving really popular and we're organising more this year.

"The next tour is Monday 3 November and there are still spaces available, so please register your interest at www.AlanMak.org.uk/Tours.

"I think it's important that people feel engaged in politics and I'd encourage more residents from the Havant Constituency to take part!"

