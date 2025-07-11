Local MP Alan Mak welcomes campaign success on high speed full fibre broadband across the Havant Constituency

Havant MP Alan Mak said his successful campaign on broadband, which began in 2022, is starting to deliver results for local residents.

Mr Mak joined engineers in the community to see how high speed full fibre broadband is being rolled out across the Havant Constituency.

He visited CityFibre's Fibre Exchange in Havant and then went out on site in Emsworth town centre and Northney on Hayling Island, where he was shown how fibre optics that carry data are being connected to homes and businesses via street cabinets.

Mr Mak also had a go at ‘splicing’ a fibre cable using a small hi-tech machine that seals two glass fibres together.

Alan Mak MP at one of the new full fibre broadband cabinets on Hayling Island

After campaigning from Mr Mak on behalf of local residents, CityFibre - the UK’s largest independent full fibre network - has now completed its primary build in the Havant Constituency.

The new network is 'ready for service' to more than 22,000 homes (around 98%) and most businesses in the Havant area, making it one of the best-connected locations in the country.

Construction began on the £17m project, agreed by the previous Conservative Government, in 2022 and CityFibre has since laid more than 244km of dense full fibre infrastructure across the Havant area.

While the primary build is now complete, the company will continue to explore opportunities to connect more homes and businesses, including flats, new-build homes, business parks and homes on private roads.

Meanwhile CityFibre is also bringing full fibre to hard-to-reach homes across Hampshire, including parts of Hayling, in a separate £104m contract as part of Project Gigabit.

The project, which includes funding agreed by the previous Conservative Government and CityFibre's own investment, is expected to be completed by March 2029.

Mr Mak, who is also Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: "I've been campaigning for better broadband connections for our community for a number of years and I’m delighted residents are now seeing results.

"It was really interesting to see the Fibre Exchange and then to go out in Emsworth and Hayling and follow the journey of full fibre broadband being connected to homes and businesses.

"The rollout is a major step forward for the Havant Constituency, placing us at the forefront of digital connectivity with some of the fastest and most reliable broadband in the UK.

"Access to cutting-edge full fibre broadband will make a tangible difference to our residents and businesses, improving everything from remote working and education to how we access vital services."

He added: "It is also good to see the first residents on Hayling benefiting from Project Gigabit, bringing full fibre to hard-to-reach homes.

"I look forward to seeing the positive impact all this infrastructure will have on our community in the years ahead."