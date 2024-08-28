Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Griffiths, Head of Learning Development for national home care provider Bluebird Care, recently completed an amazing seven sponsored marathons in seven days to raise almost £2,500 for Alzheimer’s Society.

The impressive feat is part of Bluebird Care’s fundraising partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, which includes a commitment to raise £50,000 for the charity by September.

Nick began his first marathon on the 17th of August and successfully completed all seven within just seven days – racking up an incredible total of 183.5 miles in the course of a week. He designed the seven different marathon routes himself around North Portsmouth near his home, with one route even requiring him to catch a ferry between two parts of the coast.

Nick successfully completed his final marathon in Waterlooville, crossing the finish line at Bluebird Care’s head offices with a smile and looking forward to some much-needed rest!

To prepare, Nick undertook a strict training regime, already running 80 miles a week to ready himself for the 183.5-mile total week of marathons. Nick balanced these rigorous preparations with his role at Bluebird Care and a busy day-to-day life raising his two young daughters. He also has a secondary role as a physical training instructor in the Army Reserve, giving him plenty of expertise in how to effectively approach this impressive challenge.

Bluebird Care announced its fundraising partnership with Alzheimer’s Society at a launch event in May, and has been carrying out fundraising activities, including skydiving and community tea parties, across its 220 branches over the summer. The launch event was attended by Bluebird Care’s Celebrity Champion, Dame Arlene Phillips OBE, who will present the total £50,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Society at Bluebird Care’s annual conference in September, alongside Chief Executive Jonathan Gardner.

Nick Griffiths, Head of Learning and Development at Bluebird Care, said:

“Not only has this been an incredible personal achievement, but I also feel remarkably proud to have contributed towards Bluebird Care’s milestone fundraising partnership and supported the endlessly important work of Alzheimer’s Society. It’s certainly been no easy feat, but to have done it for a cause that the entire Bluebird Care team and I believe in so wholeheartedly made it all worth it!”

Alongside Bluebird Care’s fundraising commitment, the provider has also pledged to support its entire 10,000 strong team to train as Dementia Friends and become the leading provider of dementia home care. To facilitate this, they will be rolling out a structured programme of dementia specialist training, instilling their team members with the necessary expertise and skills to continue providing excellent quality dementia care to those they support.