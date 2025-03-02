Local singer & songwriter Amba Tremain got FOUR Yes’s on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night

The Portsmouth singer made it through to the televised stages of BGT and goes through to the next round on her way to the final. Singing "With a Little Help From My Friends" the Judges including Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden all were effusive in their praise for the local girl.

Amba is a massive champion for the South Coast local music scene, presenting a local music show twice a week on DAB radio station Victory, from their Cosham studios which includes bands and singers performing live from the studio.

Amba Tremain on the set of BGT

"It was an amazing experience and it was my birthday. Four yeses really was the best birthday present."

Ant and Dec, the show's loveable hosts presented her with a small birthday present, a Britain's Got Talent coffee mug.

"The boys were so lovely. Calmed my nerves before I went on, the crowd were amazing and to see the judges give me a standing ovation was so emotional. Who knows what the future holds, but I'm really enjoying where I'm headed right now"